Vachanas have solutions for societal issues, says Suttur seer

Emphasising that it was Lord Basaveshwara who transformed the local dialect into a divine language through Vachanas, Sri Shivaratri Deshikendra Swami of Suttur Mutt has said that Vachanas have solutions for societal issues.

Inaugurating the golden jubilee celebrations of Basaveshwara Study Chair at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Wednesday, the seer said that Vachanas and philosophies of Basava and other Sharanas should be taught to students.

Steps should also be taken to take the works of the Sharanas to the people through adoption of new technologies, he said.

The seer said that it was Basavanna who highlighted the essence of work and dignity of labour and the need of the hour is to digitise the treasure of Vachana literature and help the younger generation understand them.

He said that the Vachanas have solutions to the turbulence being faced by society and lauded the initiatives taken by Karnatak University for preserving the Vachanas and facilitating young researchers understand the Sharana tradition in Karnataka.

Sri Siddarama Swami of Tontadarya Mutt, Gadag, said that Basavanna has emerged as a global leader now as his ideology and thoughts are being adopted by several countries.

“The Constitution of India too has adopted the principles of Anubhava Mantap,” he said.

Sri Gurusidda Rajayogindra Swami of Moorusavir Mutt said that as Basavanna walked the talk, his ideology will remain relevant always.

Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami of Koodalsangama Peetha said that Karnatak University has played a pivotal role in providing education to the children of farmers, workers and masons and urged the government to provide more funds to the study chair to further expand its area of research.

Donations

On the occasion, Managing Director of Swarnaa Group of Companies V.S.V. Prasad donated ₹5 lakh to the Basaveshwara Study Chair, Shivalinga Swami donated ₹2 lakh, while Basava Jaya Mrutyunjaya Swami, Basavalinga Pattadadevaru of Bhalki Hiremath Samsthan, Chandrashekar Bembalagi of Belagavi and S.S. Nageral donated ₹1 lakh each to the chair.

Other seers, including Shivarudra Swamiji, Neelakanth Swamiji, Mallikarjun Swamiji, spoke.

President of Basava Samiti Arvind Jatti, Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi and others were present.

