Vachana Vaibhava to celebrate Basava’s teachings from tomorrow

Published - August 01, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and Basavapara Sanghatanegalu will be jointly organising a month-long Vachana Vaibhava programme as part of the lunar month Shravanamasa celebrations from August 4 to September 3.

District president of the mahasabha Prabhuling Mahagaonkar, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that members of the mahasabha and followers of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara will organise programmes in different localities every day and recite the Vachanas of Basaveshwara and his contemporaries and discuss their preachings.

Mr. Mahagaonkar said that Basaveshwara’s Vachanas have solutions for societal issues. Through his Vachanas, Basaveshwara created an egalitarian movement that empowered the downtrodden.

