GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vachana Vaibhava to celebrate Basava’s teachings from tomorrow

Published - August 01, 2024 08:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

Jagatika Lingayat Mahasabha and Basavapara Sanghatanegalu will be jointly organising a month-long Vachana Vaibhava programme as part of the lunar month Shravanamasa celebrations from August 4 to September 3.

District president of the mahasabha Prabhuling Mahagaonkar, addressing a press conference here on Thursday, said that members of the mahasabha and followers of the 12th century social reformer Basaveshwara will organise programmes in different localities every day and recite the Vachanas of Basaveshwara and his contemporaries and discuss their preachings.

Mr. Mahagaonkar said that Basaveshwara’s Vachanas have solutions for societal issues. Through his Vachanas, Basaveshwara created an egalitarian movement that empowered the downtrodden.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.