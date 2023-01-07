‘Vachana literature was not opposed to Hindu culture’

January 07, 2023 04:52 pm | Updated 04:52 pm IST - Haveri

“It has become a fashion among some intellectuals to speak or write in demeaning terms about Hindu culture and Indian heritage. Some intellectuals, especially those in universities, seem to take delight in insulting Hinduism. Unfortunately, it seems to be a rising trend these days,” Sangamesh Savadattimath, researcher and retired professor, said in Haveri on January 7 while delivering the president’s address in the session on vachana literature at the 86th Akhila Bharat Kannada Sahitya Sammelana.

“Some intellectuals keep claiming that vachana literature by Sri Basaveshwara and other Sharanas is opposed to Hindu culture. But that is not true. I am surprised by such claims. Some of the intellectuals have interpreted vachanas wrongly, based on their prejudiced reading and understanding of vachana literature. This is my firm belief,” he said.

“All such opposition seems to come from one ideological group. Those with a leftist bent of mind are opposing Hindu thought and culture, and are branding all those who support them as right-wing thinkers.

“Vachana writers were not anti-tradition. They strived for spiritual greatness while supporting Hindu heritage and culture. They spoke of simple rituals, as a means of reforming Hindu culture and not negating it.

“Vachana writers did not reject Hindu heritage.

“There is no doubt that vachana writers were progressive. But they did not negate Hindu culture. In fact, they used Hindu philosophy as the foundation of their Kayaka-Dasoha ideology. It is also true that some vachanakaras have criticised the Vedas. But some others have quoted from Vedas extensively and used Vedas as a foundation for their arguments about renunciation and liberation.

“If they opposed any rituals or Vedic literature, it was contextual and temporary, and should be seen as such. But to construe the whole vachana literature as opposed to Vedic rituals and tradition is to rush to conclusions without going deeply into their mindset,” Dr. Savadattimath said.

He claimed that several critics had wrongly interpreted the Vachanas of Ambigara Choudaiah, a sharana of the 12 th century. Contrary to popular opinion, he did not oppose rituals. In fact he supported rituals like pada pooje and other acharas. He was also a supporter of Veda Purana Agama and other texts. On the contrary, Ambigara Choudaiah criticised ishta linga worshippers, Dr Savadattimath said. He quoted from Ambigara Choudaiah’s vachanas to support his claim.

Sri Annadaneeshwar Swami of Mundaragi recalled the contribution of F.G. Halakatti, who compiled most of the vachanas in the early 20 th century. Dr. Kantesh Ambiger described Ambigara Choudaiah as a true rebel who was opposed to temple culture. Veena Bannanje, philosopher, spoke on vachanas and spirituality.