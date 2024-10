Veteran Hindustani classical singer Kalavati Dore presented a Vachana gayana performance at Kittur Utsav held recently.

Ms. Dore sang Vachanas by Sri Basavanna and other sharanas like Neerige Naidiliye Shrungara and Bhav geete songs like Chaitrada Chaluvige.

Eshwar Gadibidi accompanied her on the harmonium and Prahlad Shiggavi on the tabla, said a release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.