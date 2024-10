Veteran Hindustani classical singer Kalavati Dore presented a Vachana gayana performance at Kittur Utsav held recently.

Ms. Dore sang Vachanas by Sri Basavanna and other sharanas like Neerige Naidiliye Shrungara and Bhav geete songs like Chaitrada Chaluvige.

Eshwar Gadibidi accompanied her on the harmonium and Prahlad Shiggavi on the tabla, said a release.