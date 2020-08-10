Vaccine trials enter Phase 2 in Belagavi

Human trials for the second indigenously developed COVID-19 vaccine have begun in Belagavi.

Belagavi-based Jeevan Rekha Hospital that is conducting the trials for COVAXIN, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech Ltd., has started trials for Zydus Cadila pharmaceutical company’s ZyCoV-D vaccine. The first phase of trials for ZyCoV-D vaccine is complete. The second phase being conducted on a larger sample at Jeevan Rekha hospital.

This vaccine was found safe and well-tolerated in phase 1 of the trial. We began the second phase from Thursday, Amit Bhate, hospital director, said. Its safety and immunogenicity is tested on a larger population in the second phase, he said, and added that the immunogenicity of a vaccine is the ability of the molecule to provoke an immune response in the body.

Zydus is the second company to get trial permission from the Drug Controller General of India.