Vaccine to be distributed in proportion to population: CM

“The State government will distribute vaccines to districts in proportion to their population,’’ Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said in Belagavi on Friday.

“The State now has a steady supply of vaccines. We will distribute them based on the population of the districts. Belagavi being the second biggest district after Bengaluru, it would get a higher quota of vaccines.’

According to him, the State was efficiently handling the COVID-19 pandemic and there was no scarcity of either oxygen or drugs.

Responding to complaints by some MLAs that villagers who had lost houses in the floods had not got full compensation, the Chief Minister said the government would release the second instalment of the compensation if the beneficiaries produced the utilisation certificate of the first instalment.

He announced the appointment of Amlan Aditya Biswas, Regional Commissioner, as administrator of Belagavi Institute of Medical Sciences. There have been some complaints about negligence by doctors and staff in the hospital. The new administrator will address all these issues, he said.