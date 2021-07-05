Vaccine to 7 lakh people in Chamarajanagar by August-end

The district administration draws up a plan to intensify immunisation of the identified population amidst the continuing fight against the second wave of pandemic

The Chamarajanagar district administration has prepared a strategy for vaccinating about seven lakh eligible population by August-end amidst the continuing fight against the pandemic.

As many as 60 primary health centres (PHCs) in Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, Hanur, Gundlupet and Yelandur taluks; community health centers (CHCs) in Santhemarahalli, Kabballi and Begur; and taluk hospitals in Chamarajanagar, Kollegal, Hanur, Gundlupet and Yelandur have been tasked to meet the target for shielding the populations from the virus.

Details had been worked out on immunising the remaining eligible persons taking data from hospitals and PHCs on the number of people who had received first and second doses and those who had been administered only the first dose so far.

Accordingly, the administration was making preparations to intensify vaccination.

In Chamarajanagar taluk, 1,88,070 people are now eligible for the first dose. For this, the district authorities have set a target of vaccinating at least 3,197 people daily to cover the entire targeted population by August 31. As many as 48,678 people are eligible for the second dose in the taluk and the health authorities have proposed to jab 828 people daily.

“If the plan was successfully implemented, the first dose of vaccination for 5,74,643 people and the second dose for 1,30,904 persons would be done by the end of August,” a release said here.