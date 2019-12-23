Vaccine: Tension in Tumakuru following 11-year-old’s death

Tension prevailed on the premises of Madhugiri Taluk government hospital after a student of class five of a private school died hours after being administered the Tetanus Diphtheria vaccination on Monday. While the parents linked the death to the vaccine, the Health Department officials said it was not linked.

Naveen, 11, a student of Chethana English Medium School, was given the vaccination in the afternoon. Naveen’s mother alleged that he fell unconscious after reaching home, and was immediately taken to the primary health centre at Gondihalli where the doctor referred him to Madhugiri Taluk government hospital. The doctors there declared him brought dead.

District RCH officer Keshavaraj told The Hindu: “Till now, no adverse event following immunisation has been recorded for this vaccine in the district and across the State.”

Post-mortem

He said that 74% of the total 70,000 children between 10 and 16 years have already been covered under the immunisation program in the district. The exact cause would not be known until post-mortem was done, but the family was not willing to hand over the body, said police and health officials.