Vaccine status

Hassan

05 May 2021 18:49 IST

In Hassan district so far 22.30% of senior citizens have taken two doses of vaccine, while among the staff members of Departments of Health and Women and Child Development, 68% have taken both doses.

K.M. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, on Wednesday said that of the total 12,554 frontline workers 4,917 have taken both the doses, registering 38.66% achievement. Among the senior citizens, 22.30% have taken both doses. Among those in the age group 45 to 59 years, only 7.06% have taken both doses.

First dose

Among the senior citizens, 75.03% have taken the first dose. Similarly of those in the age group of 45-59 years, 32.81% have taken the first dose. Against the target of 12,554 frontline workers, 12,785 have taken the first dose, registering 101.84% achievement. Of those in the Health and Family Welfare and Women and Child Development Department, 82.96% have taken the first dose.

The district has been facing a shortage of Covaxin vaccines, while Covishield is available. “We are making efforts to ensure sufficient supply of Covaxin for the benefit of those who have already taken the first dose of the vaccine”, the officer said.

The office of Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, in Hassan on Wednesday, sent a communiqué to media stating that the State government had sent 3,700 doses of Covaxin vaccine to Hassan, in response to the legislator’s request.