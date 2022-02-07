Vaccine norm, mandatory N-95 masks have theatres in a fix

Bengaluru

07 February 2022 02:10 IST

‘Conflicting stand on vaccination by the Centre and the State adding to the confusion’

Though the State Government has lifted occupancy restrictions in theatres, the caveats imposed on visitors is creating confusion and affecting business, said theatre and multiplex owners. For instance, entry is permitted only to those wearing N-95 masks and having proof that they have taken both vaccine doses.

“In the over two years since the pandemic broke out, nowhere has the State Government mandated that N-95 masks are compulsory until now. Even top functionaries are not always seen wearing N-95 masks. Making them mandatory for entry into theatres will cause unnecessary confusion and hit business. Most of the people wear cloth masks. Should we send them back?” said K.V. Chandrashekhar, president, Karnataka Film Exhibitors’ Association.

A senior public health official said the rule was made over concerns that the third wave is not over yet. The transmissibility of the Omicron variant of the virus is high, and N-95 masks are an added protection given that people will be sitting in an air-conditioned environment theatre for over two hours. “It is a negotiation. If the industry wants no curbs on occupancy, it has to agree to some conditions,” the health official said.

The confusion is not limited to just theatres but also to malls, restaurants, and other public spaces often frequented by families. In such instances, it’s the two-vaccine entry norm that is proving to be a problem for guards and staff monitoring entry points. “Families walk in with kids who are not vaccinated. We do not know how to handle such cases. There are also many anti-vaxxers who argue that the government cannot force them to get vaccines or discriminate against them if they do not get vaccinated,” said the owner of a mall who did not want to be named.

He pointed out that the Union Government had also recently taken a stand that vaccines cannot be made mandatory. “But the State Government guidelines clearly state otherwise. This has led to many arguments and alterations,” the mall owner added. Mr. Chandrashekhar said the government needs to at least clarify that children are exempted. “They are anyway not eligible to be vaccinated. If we deny entry to kids, families won’t come,” he said.