Vaccine hesitancy in Mysuru as over 2 lakh skip second dose

MYSURU

29 November 2021 18:34 IST

63.64% have got their second dose while 92% have been administered the first dose

Vaccine hesitancy in Mysuru has become a worrying factor for the district administration as over two lakh people have skipped their second dose of vaccination for no reason after completing 84-day gap from the first dose. As many as one lakh people who are delaying their second dose are from Mysuru city alone.

There used to be long queues before the vaccination centers here barely two months ago but now people are not ready to take their second dose even though the health workers are going to their doorsteps to vaccinate them.

“It’s indeed worrying as people have become hesitant to vaccinate. I am urging them to become responsible and get themselves vaccinated soon for theirs and also for others’ safety,” said Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham.

Advertising

Advertising

Addressing a press conference here at his office on Monday, he said the pandemic situation is different now from what was there a few months ago in view of the new developments on the COVID-19 front, especially with the unearthing of new strains. “If you take the vaccine, it is good for the safety of your children and elders at home as chances of getting infected is less if one is fully vaccinated. In case of an infection, the severity will be less and the chances of fatality will be less in case of hospitalisation,” he explained.

In Mysuru district, 63.64 per cent of people have got their second dose. “If the people cooperate, we could make it 100 per cent in the next two weeks as we have 3.85 lakh doses of vaccines and the health staff are fully geared up to step up vaccination.”

Replying to a question, he said 5,000 beds are available in both government and private hospitals in the district for handling the situation. The hospital infrastructure has been upgraded to manage the situation with all taluk hospitals fully equipped with oxygen generation facilities. The pediatric infrastructure too has been scaled up with 200 oxygen beds, 38 ICU beds and 63 ICU beds with ventilators for the treatment.

Mr Gautham said the vaccine hesitancy is not isolated to one area as it is spread across the district. Any issue with regard to non-availability of documents for vaccination can be resolved as the aim is to vaccinate the eligible populations. In any such case, the DHO can help to resolve the matter to ensure that none were denied vaccines for want of documents, he replied.

MCC Commissioner Lakshmikanth Reddy, ZP CEO Yogesh, District Health Officer K.S. Prasad and others were present.