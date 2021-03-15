Vaccine for over four lakh people in Belagavi district

State government has given permission to 186 centres

The State government is making preparations for vaccinating around 8.1 % of the population in Belagavi district. The district has a population of around 55 lakh. Of these, over 4.47 lakh persons will be vaccinated.

As many as 81,082 doctors, nurses, police and other department officials and some senior senior citizens have been vaccinated in the first phase.

The government has set up or permitted 186 vaccination centres across the district. They are in 160 government and 26 private hospitals, clinics and health care centres. Revenue, gram panchayat and health department officials will coordinate in creating awareness about vaccination among the public and to ensure the smooth management of the process.

The vaccine is available in all government hospitals from 10 a.m. to 4.30 p.m. free. Private hospitals have been permitted to charge ₹250 per dose.

Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbaragi and Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer H.V. Darshan received the first dose of Covaxin vaccine at the district hospital here on Monday.

Mr. Hiremath appealed to the people to take the vaccine as it was safe, and the process was hassle-free. He said that no major side effects were visible in any of those vaccinated in the district till now. He said that all precautions are being taken to contain the spread of the epidemic.

“We are insisting on COVID-negative certificates for those who enter Karnataka from Maharashtra. We have barred public gatherings, including village shandis, fairs and festivals. The gathering of people in Saundatti and Chincholi have been restricted,” the Deputy Commissioner said.

Though the government regulations say that the vaccine is for senior citizens aged above 60 and those above 45 years with co-morbidities, senior officers took the vaccine to send a message to the public that the vaccine is safe. Also, being government employees, they are frontline corona warriors, a health department officer explained.