Vaccine for 3,01,828 adolescents in Belagavi

Belagavi

01 January 2022 01:06 IST

Vaccination for teenagers will start in Belagavi district soon. Acting on the advice of National Technical Advisory Group of Immunisation (NTAGI), children in the 15-18 age group will be vaccinated in schools and colleges starting Saturday.

Officials have fixed a target covering 3,01,828 adolescents. These include students of nineth, 10th, 11th and 12th standards. Health and Education department officers will coordinate the vaccination drive.

The district administration is taking all steps to control the spread of COVID-19 infection and the Omicron variant, the State Government said on Friday.

The government is ensuring universal coverage of COVID-19 vaccination and is taking steps such as strict checking on the inter-State border with Maharashtra, Deputy Commissioner R. Venkatesh Kumar said.

COVID-19 warriors have received preferential doses. They include personnel of Health, Police, Revenue and other departments and anganwadi and ASHAs. A total of 44,442 personnel have received their first dose and 44,117 their second.

Belagavi received the single largest number of doses in the country, on September 17, when it clocked 2.99 lakh doses in a day. Per day vaccination is in the range of 15,000-24,000, say officers.