Vaccinaton at PHCs soon: DC

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri on Tuesday said the Primary Health Centres (PHCs) will soon start administering the vaccine against COVID-19 since the number of people taking it has gone up in the district. To cater to more number of people coming forward to get vaccinated, more immunisation centres will soon be coming up, she added.
Speaking after taking the second dose of vaccine at the District Hospital here, she said there are no side effects of the vaccine and the people who are eligible to take it should not hesitate to take the jab.
Ms. Sindhuri had taken the first dose on February 8 and received the vaccination certificate on Tuesday after she took the second dose after a gap of 28 days. Her family members – also took the first dose of the vaccine.
“I haven’t had any side effects after taking the vaccine. Some people get mild fever. Moreover, the vaccination centres are giving medicines for free for any possible fever after immunisation,” she said.
The Deputy Commissioner said the people should make use of the facilities available for vaccination since the vaccine administered at all the government facilities are given for free.
