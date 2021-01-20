Vaccination ruled out as cause of death

The report of the post-mortem of the 43-year old Group D employee from Sandur in Ballari district, who was vaccinated with Covishield on Saturday and died on Monday morning, ruled out the vaccination as a cause of death.
Speaking to The Hindu, District Health and Family Welfare Officer H.L. Janardhan said that the post-mortem report suggested a massive heart attack as the cause of death.
“At present, there is nothing that could link the death with the vaccine. The post-mortem report suggested a massive heart attack as the cause of death. The FSL report may accurately point out the cause. It may take a month or so to get the FSL report,” Mr. Janardhan said.
As per the information provided by the district administration, Nagaraju, 43, the deceased employee who was attached with Sandur public health facility in Ballari district was vaccinated for COVID-19 at about 1 p.m. on Saturday and did not have any uneventful events 24 hours after vaccination. It was only on Monday at 9.30 p.m. that he complained of chest pain and collapsed. After preliminary treatment, he rushed to Jindal Sanjeeveni, Toranagal, where he died.
The Adverse Event Following Immunisation (AEFI) committee met on Monday evening and, after detailed discussions, concluded that the death of Group D employee was caused by a cardiorespiratory arrest, ruling out any link between the death and the COVID-19 vaccines.
