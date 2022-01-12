Vaccination numbers fall a day after launch

Vaccination seems to have slowed down on Tuesday, a day after the precautionary inoculation drive for senior citizens was launched.

Officials administered 15,054 doses on Tuesday, around 30 per cent less than Monday’s tally of 22,780 doses. The last seven day average was 27,860 doses.

The lowest number was recorded on January 2 and 9, a day before the launch of the drive for children and for senior citizens.

On January 2, only 36 second doses and 1,987 first doses were given. On January 9, only 69 second doses and 250 first doses were given.

A total of 67,80,617 doses have been given since the start of vaccination in the district. They have covered 69 per cent of the population eligible for the first dose and 56 per cent of the population for the second dose.