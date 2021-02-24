Vaccination: Karnataka achieves overall coverage of 75%

Karnataka, which rolled out vaccination for healthcare workers on January 16 and frontline workers on February 15, has cumulatively achieved an overall coverage of 75% till Wednesday.

While 61% of the targeted 7,28,349 healthcare workers have been inoculated, 51% of the targeted 2,91,037 frontline workers have been covered. On Wednesday, overall 36,691 of the 65,102 targeted healthcare and frontline workers for the day were vaccinated.

Meanwhile, as many as 1,77,965 healthcare workers have taken the second dose so far. While the highest coverage was recorded in Bengaluru Urban district (22,096), the lowest was in Chamarajnagar (1,231).

334 new cases, six deaths

The State on Wednesday reported 334 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,49,183. While three districts recorded zero cases, Bengaluru Urban alone reported 174.

With six deaths, the toll rose to 12,309. This is apart from 19 deaths of patients owing to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 313 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 9,30,778. Of the remaining 6,077 active patients, 122 are being monitored in the ICU. While the positivity rate for the day stood at 0.52%, the Case Fatality Rate touched 1.79%.

As many as 63,042 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 57,699 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 1,84,94,364.