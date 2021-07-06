Vaccination in 11 educational institutions in Mangaluru and Puttur

On the eight day of the drive to vaccinate students and staff at educational institutions, vaccination will be held in 11 colleges in Mangaluru and Puttur taluks on Tuesday.

In Mangaluru taluk, it will be held at St. Joseph College Bajpe, Yenepoya Allied Sciences College, Karnataka Polytechnic, KPT ITI College, Bearys Institute of Technology Boliyar, Sridevi Engineering College Kenjar, Sridevi Group of Colleges Ballalbagh, Canara College and Vikas Groups of Colleges Maryhill. In Puttur taluk, it will be held at St. Philomena College and Vivekananda Degree College.

Dakshina Kannada Health and Family Welfare Officer Kishore Kumar said so far they have vaccinated 44,575 of the estimated 1.78 lakh students and staff.

With regard to vaccination across the district, Dr. Kumar, in a release, said second dose of Covishield will be available at all PHCs in Bantwal taluk. It will also be available at the Taluk Hospital Belthangady and in nine PHCs, including those in Ujire, Naravi and Venur, of Belthangady taluk. Vaccination will continue in Puttur Government Hospital, Community Health Centre in Kadaba and in eight PHCs in Puttur taluk. There will be no vaccination in Sullia taluk on Tuesday, he said.

In Udupi

As many as 100 doses of the second dose of Covishield for frontline workers, health care workers, those belonging to priority sectors and frontline workers from the Central institutions, will be administered at Madava Kripa School in Manipal on Tuesday.

Udupi District Health and Family Welfare Officer H. Nagabhushana Udupa said 150 doses of the second dose of Covishield for those going abroad before July 15 will be administered at Mother and Child Government (BRS) Hospital. Free first dose of vaccine was not being given to those aged 18 and above in the government healthcare facilities in the district, he said. A total of 8.86 lakh people have received the vaccine in DK so far. As many as 9,603 got it in Mangaluru taluk, while 3,201 got it in Puttur taluk, 2,898 in Belthangady taluk, 1,318 in Sullia taluk and 403 persons in Bantwal taluk. In Udupi district, 6,192 persons received first dose and 9,551 people received second dose on Monday.

With this a total of 4.35 lakh have received the first dose and 1.38 lakh people have received second dose in Udupi district so far, stated an official press release.