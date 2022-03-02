Vaccination: Four Karnataka districts achieve 100 percent second dose coverage

Four districts in Karnataka — Bengaluru Rural, Vijayapura, Kodagu, and Gadag — have achieved 100% second dose coverage as of Wednesday. Overall 94% of the adult population in Karnataka is now fully vaccinated.

From 51% on November 16, the second dose coverage in the State shot up to cross 80% on January 6. It took over a month for the State to cover another 10% and cross 90% by February 10. The first dose coverage has touched 102%, exceeding the target population of 4.89 crore. Officials said this is because the target population is only an estimate of the 2011 Census.

According to data from CoWIN and the State Health Department, the second dose coverage in 13 districts is above the State average of 94%. While Gadag and Bengaluru Rural have achieved 102% second dose coverage, Vijayaura and Kodagu have achieved 101% coverage. Bengaluru Urban (including BBMP area), which was the first district in Karnataka to achieve 100% first dose coverage on December 23, has now achieved 91% second dose coverage.

New cases

Meanwhile, Karnataka on Wednesday reported 188 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 39,41,453. Bengaluru Urban recorded 106 cases. The day’s test positivity rate in the State further reduced to 0.45%.

With 12 deaths, the State’s toll rose to 39,969. With this, the day’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 6.38%. This is apart from the death of 38 patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 816 people were discharged on Wednesday, taking the total recoveries to 38,97,239. Active cases reduced to 4,207.

As many as 40,898 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 33,113 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 6,45,81,173.