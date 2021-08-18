Vaccination for teachers begins in Mysuru

MYSURU

18 August 2021 19:08 IST

All of them to be covered before schools reopen

A day after Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar directed immediate vaccination of all teachers ahead of the reopening of schools and colleges in Mysuru district from August 23, the drive to jab teachers who haven’t taken a single dose began here on Wednesday.

The Minister had asked the Department Public Instruction and the Department of Health and Family Welfare to coordinate and get the unvaccinated teachers inoculated on priority with Classes for 9 and 10, and the first and second PU commencing.

Accordingly, the district administration, the Mysuru Zilla Panchayat, and the Departments of Public Instruction and the Health conducted the vaccination camp for teachers at Guru Bhavan.

The department had informed teachers who had not taken the first dose of vaccine to assemble at the venue and get themselves immunized for their as well as the children’s safety. Many teachers from the taluks too got the vaccine.

Deputy Director of Public Instruction Ramachandra Raje Urs, District RCHO Officer Jayanth, camp medical officer Srivatsa, Teachers’ Association President Some Gowda, Vice-President Malangi Suresh, General Secretary Revanna, Manjunath and others were present.

Out of 9,088 teachers in government, aided and unaided schools, 5,875 teachers had been fully vaccinated whereas 2,417 students had been partially vaccinated. As many as 796 teachers have not even got their first dose of vaccine. These teachers would be covered before the schools commence.

As many 200 teachers and non-teaching staff, including clerical staff from the schools, got the jab on Wednesday, and the remaining teachers would be vaccinated after two days, the authorities said.

In Mysuru district, nearly 85,125 students are studying in Class 9 and Class 10 this year. They include 30,685 children in the government schools, 32,531 in unaided, 17,394 in aided, 639 in Kendriya Vidyalaya and 777 in the Social Welfare Department schools, and 158 in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya.

