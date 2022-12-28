ADVERTISEMENT

Vaccination for lumpy skin disease will be completed by Jan. 15, says Prabhu Chavan

December 28, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, on Wednesday, told the Legislative Assembly that the vaccination drive against the spread of lumpy skin disease will be completed covering all cattle by January 15, 2023.

Reacting to allegations by members of the Congress and the JD(S), the Minister said that the department had administered vaccine to over 92 lakh cattle across the State. “The drive will complete covering every cattle by January 15, 2023. Vaccination is the only way to tackle the spread of lumpy skin disease,” he said.

Further, the Minister said over 22,000 head of cattle died due to the disease in the State. The government had distributed ₹37 crore as compensation to farmers who lost cattle due to the disease.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had demanded that the government administer vaccine to all cattle at the earliest to counter the spread of the lumpy skin disease. He also added the disease had impacted production of milk in a big way.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US