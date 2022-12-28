HamberMenu
Vaccination for lumpy skin disease will be completed by Jan. 15, says Prabhu Chavan

December 28, 2022 09:04 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan, on Wednesday, told the Legislative Assembly that the vaccination drive against the spread of lumpy skin disease will be completed covering all cattle by January 15, 2023.

Reacting to allegations by members of the Congress and the JD(S), the Minister said that the department had administered vaccine to over 92 lakh cattle across the State. “The drive will complete covering every cattle by January 15, 2023. Vaccination is the only way to tackle the spread of lumpy skin disease,” he said.

Further, the Minister said over 22,000 head of cattle died due to the disease in the State. The government had distributed ₹37 crore as compensation to farmers who lost cattle due to the disease.

Earlier, Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah had demanded that the government administer vaccine to all cattle at the earliest to counter the spread of the lumpy skin disease. He also added the disease had impacted production of milk in a big way.

