Vaccination for 12-14 age group to begin in Mysuru from today

Over one lakh children are eligible in Mysuru district; Corbevax vaccine doses to be administered

Even as the COVID-19 cases have seen a substantial drop over the last few weeks, the government has announced the vaccination for children in the 12-14 age group as a precaution against the pandemic. After the successful vaccination of those in the 15-18 age group, another phase of immunisation for covering children in different age groups will be launched here on Wednesday with the nation-wide launch of the drive.

The vaccination for the 12-14 age group will be inaugurated at the SMT Hospital in K.M. Puram at 9.30 a.m. Corbevax vaccine will be administered. The gap between the first and second dose is 28 days.

In the case of children in the 15-18 age group, Covaxin was administered. Now, a newly developed vaccine is being used.

In Mysuru district, 1,12,528 children aged between 12 and 14 years are eligible for the vaccination from Wednesday. The health workers will visit schools and administer the first dose. The children’s Aadhaar card and ID proof besides the parents’ mobile numbers are a must to get the dose. Those born on or before March 15, 2010 are eligible, a note from the Health Department said.

Those aged above 60 years and have completed nine months from the date of second dose are eligible for the booster doses. So far, 69,359 booster doses have been administered, DHO K.H. Prasad said.

In Mysuru district, 25.95 lakh first dose - 100.47 per cent – has been administered. The district has achieved 96 per cent progress in the second dose with a coverage of 24.78 lakh population. In total, 51.44 lakh doses of vaccine have been administered in the district since the launch of the vaccination in January 2021.