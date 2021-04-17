Vaccination efforts stepped up to counter unrelenting COVID-19 surge

University of Mysore health centre joins hands with MCC, get many vaccinated on Saturday

Amidst the big surge in COVID-19 infection, the vaccination efforts are being stepped up constantly here.

The health centre of University of Mysore on the Maharaja College premises on Saturday conducted a vaccination camp with support from the Mysuru City Corporation and Gopala Gowda Hospital. Many eligible teaching and non-teaching staff of the university and constituent colleges took the jab.

The health centre opened its premises for the vaccination and the vaccines were arranged from the Health Department which was fully coordinated by the MCC. As many as 500 doses of vaccine were arranged and doctors said the response was good.

“There is no hesitancy like earlier. People are now volunteering for the shots. Vaccine is the need of the hour in the fight against the pandemic. It protects the vaccinated persons from complications in case of an infection. All eligible populations must take it without a second thought,” said M.S. Basavaraj, Chief Medical Officer, University Health Centre, Mysuru.

He said the camp for administering the second dose would be conducted as per the protocols.

The health centre had conducted COVID-19 testing camps thrice for the benefit of students and the staff.

MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj, who inaugurated the drive, said Mysuru aims to cover all 45-plus population hopefully by April-end. Nearly 4.5 lakh people had been vaccinated so far in the district with an average 25,000 people getting the shots daily.

He said the MCC has been playing a proactive role in providing accessibility to vaccines. “We give logistical support and procure vaccines if institutions with hospital support come forward to benefit from camps like the one organised by the University health centre.”

Dr. Basavaraj said the health centre planned the camp only for 500 people since many teaching and non-teaching staff had already taken the vaccine elsewhere when the vaccination began last month.

Eligible groups from other institutions and departments also made use of the camp.

Mysuru is the second largest vaccinated district in the State. Because of the second peak, the district administration aims to complete the first and second dose of immunisation to the eligible people by June.