Vaccination drive rolled out smoothly across Mysuru district

MYSURU

17 January 2021 00:10 IST

The much-awaited COVID-19 vaccination drive was rolled out successfully in Mysuru on Saturday, with an ambulance driver of K.R. Hospital getting the first dose of Covishield soon after the launch at the Trauma Care Centre of Mysuru Medical College and Research Centre (MMCRI) on the PKTB Hospital campus.

Soon after the vaccine launch by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconference facility, the health authorities gave a start to the mega vaccination programme amidst cheers from the healthcare workers registered to get the vaccine. These healthcare workers have been battling the pandemic since March last year and were awaiting this moment with a lot of hope.

Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj, and senior officials from the departments of Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education were present during the launch.

The drive began simultaneously at eight other vaccination sites across Mysuru district. After the launch, Ms. Sindhuri said it was a matter of pride that the vaccine was manufactured by an Indian company.

Each day 100 beneficiaries would be vaccinated at each site, she said, adding that Mysuru needed 36,000 doses of vaccine to vaccinate the registered number of healthcare workers, and 20,500 doses had been received so far.

In the first phase, healthcare workers and Group ‘D’ workers would be vaccinated, she explained.

Ms. Sindhuri also said data was being collected for the second phase of vaccination, which would include pourakarmikas, staff of the Revenue Department, and police personnel. Thereafter, the vaccination will be expanded to the general public.

The vaccination drive also got off to a start in Kodagu, Chamarajanagar, and Mandya districts. At eight vaccination sites in Mandya, 477 people were administered vaccine, as against the target of 777 on day one.

The drive took off at six vaccination sites in Chamarajanagar, after its launch in the presence of Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi. None of the recipients of the vaccine had any side effects.