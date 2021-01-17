Vaccination drive launched at 10 centres in Hassan

Hassan

17 January 2021 00:26 IST

The COVID-19 vaccination drive was launched at 10 centres in Hassan district on Saturday. At each centre, 100 beneficiaries — all staff members of the Health and Family Welfare and Medical Education departments — were to get a dose of Covaxin each after signing consent letters.

D. Yashwanth, a D-group employee of Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences (HIMS), was the first person to get a dose at HIMS, where a vaccination centre was set up. He told the media that he was happy at being the first person to get the vaccine in the district. He had no pain or swelling at the injection site.

Ravi Kumar, director of HIMS, who was also among the first people who received the vaccination, told The Hindu, “It has been good so far. I have not suffered any side effect so far. As of now, there is no pain or fever,” he said.

Furthermore, he said that arrangements were made to provide vaccine for 100 beneficiaries at the centre. “As per the guidelines, the person has to sign a consent letter before getting the vaccine. He or she will be under observation for half an hour,” he said.

As many as 10,500 doses of the vaccine have reached Hassan. The district administration has identified 18,400 beneficiaries for vaccination in the first phase. Sathish Kumar, District Health Officer, said the district would soon get another consignment of the vaccine. He added that the launch of the vaccination was smooth at all 10 centres. “There was a delay in launching the drive at five centres because of technical reasons. However, later the drive was smooth,” he said.

At the launch of the drive, the staff members had gathered at the centre in HIMS, ignoring the COVID-19 restrictions. A senior staff member appealed to them to maintain social distancing at the centre.