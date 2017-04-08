Vaccination drive inaugurated

The 12th round of the foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive for cattle began in the district on Friday. A. Manju, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister, inaugurated the drive at Naguvanahalli of Srirangapatna taluk of the district.
To prevent a possible outbreak of the disease, the drive aims at vaccinating all cattlehead across the State, Mr. Manju said. Teams comprising veterinary assistant surgeons, livestock inspectors and animal husbandry assistants have been formed to administer the vaccine to cattle. A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisidde Gowda, Srirangapatna MLA, and other officials were present.
