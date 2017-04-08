Karnataka

Vaccination drive inaugurated

A. Manju, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister, inaugurating the drive in Mandya district on Friday.

A. Manju, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister, inaugurating the drive in Mandya district on Friday.  

The 12th round of the foot-and-mouth disease vaccination drive for cattle began in the district on Friday. A. Manju, Veterinary and Animal Husbandry Minister, inaugurated the drive at Naguvanahalli of Srirangapatna taluk of the district.

To prevent a possible outbreak of the disease, the drive aims at vaccinating all cattlehead across the State, Mr. Manju said. Teams comprising veterinary assistant surgeons, livestock inspectors and animal husbandry assistants have been formed to administer the vaccine to cattle. A.B. Rameshbabu Bandisidde Gowda, Srirangapatna MLA, and other officials were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | May 3, 2020 5:02:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/vaccination-drive-inaugurated/article17876381.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY