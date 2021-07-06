Vaccination drive in Sharnbasva University

Registrar of Sharnbasva University Anilkumar Bidve has said that a four-day mass vaccination drive for students and staff members of the university against COVID-19 will be organised on the university campus from Wednesday.

Dr. Bidve said that the university in coordination with the District Health Office will be taking up the drive at Doddappa Appa Auditorium and other facilities on the main campus of the university at 10 a.m. As per an initial estimate, 1,800 students and teachers will be vaccinated during the drive.

The District Health and Family Welfare Office will depute expert staff to administer the vaccine to students and teaching and non-teaching staff of the university.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the District Health and Family Welfare Office visited the university on Tuesday to provide training to the university staff who will be involved in the vaccination drive.

Dr. Bidve said that if more number of students and teaching and non-teaching staff of the university opt for vaccination on the university campus during the drive, the drive will be extended for another day or two to cover all of them.