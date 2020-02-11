Vaccination drive in N.R. Pura estate

The Health and Family Welfare Department, on Sunday, conducted a vaccination drive at Madabur Estate in N.R.Pura taluk, after three labourers in the estate were found infected by the KFD virus. Among those affected, two are from Madhya Pradesh and one from Assam.

Following complaints of high fever among four persons in the estate, the doctors had taken blood samples and sent them to the Virus Diagnostic Lab at Shivamogga on February 2.

“Among the four samples sent, three were confirmed positive. We got the reports on Friday. By then, two of them had returned to Madhya Pradesh. A woman, who is from Assam, is recovering from fever”, said Manjunath H.K., District Surveillance Officer of Chikkamagaluru.

The officer is trying to contact his counterparts in Madhya Pradesh so that the two who returned to their native State are kept under observation for a few more days.

“There are no chances of infection spreading from them, as it is a tick-borne viral disease. However, they need to be under observation for at least one more week”, he said.

The Health Department staff conducted the vaccination drive at Madabur Estate, covering 39 people. Among them four were locals and the rest were workers from different States.

In the second phase, the department is planning to vaccinate all residents staying put in the five-kilometre radius of the estate, the hot spot, where the infection was noticed.

The staff also collected tick pool sample at the estate for laboratory tests.

The people in the locality have been told to take precautionary measures to avoid the infection.