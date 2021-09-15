Vaccination drive in Hassan on Friday

Hassan

15 September 2021 03:10 IST

The Hassan district administration has planned a COVID-19 vaccination drive on September 17 aiming to cover 80,000 people on the day. It will set up booths on the lines of the pulse polio campaign across the district.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish, on Tuesday, said over 1,200 booths would be set up. Along with the Health and Family Welfare Department staff, final year students of nursing colleges would be involved. The administration had also sought the cooperation of the Indian Medical Association and the owners of private nursing homes in the district.

The DC appealed to the public to make use of the drive to get vaccinated against COVID-19. “We can fight COVID-19 by getting vaccinated. The vaccine is safe and there is no need to worry. Those who have not yet taken the vaccination should approach the nearest booth and get it,” he said.

B.A.Paramesh, CEO, Hassan ZP, instructed the panchayat development officers to launch a door-to-door campaign to convince people to get the vaccine. “The officers should motivate people to get vaccinated. Those who have taken only the first dose should be asked to get the second one,” he said.

Number of cases

Hassan district reported 10 new COVID-19 cases and one death on Tuesday. Among them, four were from Hassan taluk, three in Arasikere, one each in Arkalgud, Channarayapatna and Holenarasipur taluks.