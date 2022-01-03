Vaccination drive for teenagers launched in Belagavi

Belagavi

03 January 2022 20:02 IST

Irrigation Minister and in-charge of COVID-19 management in Belagavi district Govind Karjol launched a vaccination drive at S.G. Balekundri Institute of Technology in Belagavi on Monday.

He said that Belagavi district has achieved significant success in vaccination. While the State average for vaccination is 97% in total number of doses given, Belagavi district has achieved 99%. Similarly, Belagavi has given 83% second doses as against the State average of 79%, he said.

Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has produced 240 crore vaccine doses. His vision led to the establishment of laboratories and oxygen plants, strengthening of hospitals, addition of hospital beds, intensive care units and ventilator beds, the Minister said.

Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas asked the youth to volunteer in large numbers for vaccination. “Now that you are vaccinated, you should realise that you are COVID-19 warriors. You need to spread the good word about vaccination around your family, friends and other groups,’’ he said.

Health Department officials had planned to set up 298 vaccination points across the 14 taluks in the district. But they rose to 323, after rearrangement, he said.

“The first day’s target was 41,000. Of this, we are close to achieving around 35,000,” District Vigilance Officer Ishwar Gadad said. “This is around 20% of the total of 2.47 lakh target for the district. We hope to complete the whole process in eight-10 days,’’ Dr. Gadad added.

Member of Parliament Mangala Angadi, Member of Legislative Council Sabanna Talwar, Member of Legislative Assembly Anil Benake, Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath, Police Commissioner M.B. Boralingaiah, Superintendent of Police Lakshman Nimbargi, City Corporation Commissioner Rudresh Ghali, District Health Officer S.V. Munyal, Deputy Director of Public Instruction Basavaraj Nalatwad and others were present.