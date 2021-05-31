The Kalaburagi City Corporation and the Health Department jointly launched a COVID-19 vaccination drive for street vendors here on Monday. Corporation Commissioner Snehal Lokhande inaugurated the drive at Buddh Vihar in Siddarth Nagar and said that the corporation will such drives at various junctions in the district. Vaccine will be administered to all the 6,000 street vendors registered with the city corporation. Street vendors are among those who come in contact with hundreds of people every day and hence, they are susceptible to the dreaded disease. Mr. Lokhande convinced the vendors of the need for getting vaccinated.
Vaccination drive for street vendors
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
May 31, 2021 22:05 IST
Staff Reporter
KALABURAGI,
May 31, 2021 22:05 IST
