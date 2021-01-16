Vaccination drive conducted at seven centres in Dharwad

From Monday it will be conducted at 70 centres in the district

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide vaccination drive on Saturday through a video link from New Delhi, the Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi, which was the lone centre in north Karnataka to be chosen for two-way communication during the PM’s nationwide address, too hosted a formal launch programme.

After watching the live telecast of the PM’s address, Minister for Large and Medium Industries and district in charge Jagadish Shettar inaugurated the historic programme and said that with the launch of the vaccination, Mr. Modi was leading the country in the fight against the pandemic. “It is an indeed a moment of pride for the country as the scientists of the country had taken up the challenge and developed the vaccine,” he said.

Mr. Shettar said that a total of 25,366 COVID-19 warriors of the government and private sector had been identified for the vaccination and the district had received 11,000 doses of the vaccine in the first phase.

“On the first day, the vaccine doses was administered at seven centres in the district and from Monday the drive will be conducted at 70 centres in the district. The whole process is being conducted like the way elections are conducted in a systematic manner,” he said.

The Minister said that in the second phase vaccine doses will be administered to persons above the age of 50 and emphasised the need for adhering to the COVID-19 advisory till the number of cases were reduced to zero.

Subsequently in the presence of the Minister, Deputy Commissioner Nitesh Patil, KIMS Director Ramalingappa Antaratani, Medical Superintendent Arun Kumar Chauhan, and others. the first doses of vaccine Covishield were administered to Group D (outsourced) employee Srinivas Ballari and professor of surgery Narayan Hebasur.

On receiving the vaccine, Mr. Ballari said that initially he was a bit apprehensive but the doctors convinced him and cleared his misconceptions and that he was absolutely fine.

Dr. Hebasur said he was taking the vaccine to show that it was absolutely safe and to create awareness.

Nursing officer Sujata Jappannavar who administered the first doses also said that she was excited to be part of the vaccination drive.

Following the formal launch at KIMS Hospital, the drive was initiated at the Primary Health Centre at Purohit Nagar in Dharwad, SDM Medical College and Hospital, Primary Health Centre at Gadag, and taluk hospitals at Kalaghatagi, Kundagol, and Navalgund.

Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Nitesh Patil visited a few centres and enquired the health of the COVID-19 warriors who received the vaccine.