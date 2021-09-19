Vaccination drive: Belagavi second in country

HUBBALLI

19 September 2021 01:13 IST

2.57 lakh doses administered in district

By administering over 2.57 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in a single day on Friday, Belagavi district stood second in the entire nation, according to Deputy Commissioner M.G. Hiremath.

In a press release, Mr. Hiremath said that the district executed its plan well leading to the administration of 2,57,604 doses of vaccine on Friday, while the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike topped the nation by administering 4,09,777 doses.

He said that although the district could not achieve its target of three lakh doses, it had performed well in terms of number of doses and coming second was a “proud achievement”.

The DC thanked all the officials, local bodies, elected representatives, volunteers and the public for their work and cooperation.