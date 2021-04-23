Vaccination coverage over 50 per cent in Mysuru city

23 April 2021 19:09 IST

MCC open to deploying mobile vaccinating teams to reach out to the people

The local authorities will deploy mobile teams to cover eligible citizens in residential areas in its bid to complete vaccinating the population group over 45 years old in the city by the end of this month.

But this is subject to the availability of a minimum of 100 eligible persons to be covered at a time and a request by the local resident welfare associations or various citizens’ groups.

Mysuru City Corporation Commissioner Shilpa Nag said that the vaccination drive was making brisk progress in the city and almost 50 per cent of the nearly 3 lakh plus population over 45 years of age, has been covered so far.

Advertising

Advertising

The target is to cover the remaining 50 per cent or nearly 1.5 lakh people in the eligible age group before the end of the month. Hence if there is a group of 100 or more people in an area or an apartment complex then the welfare association could contact the MCC which will send the mobile vaccinating teams complete with doctors and other staff.

Ms. Nag said other groups like the pensioners association or senior citizens group too could contact the MCC in case they have 100 or more members to be inoculated. For smaller groups, the MCC will arrange for their transportation to the nearest centre. Earlier, vaccination was given only at the stipulated sites but now there is some flexibility subject to complying with certain medical norms.

The timeline to complete the vaccination for people over 45 years before April 30 is to focus on the 18 plus population group who will become eligible for receiving the vaccination from May 1.

The ongoing drive is also accompanied by the second wave of the pandemic and a massive surge in the COVID-19 positive cases being reported in the city as elsewhere in the State. The district had 4,998 active cases with 818 cases reported on Thursday evening with a majority of them from the city.