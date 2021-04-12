Vaccination: Chamarajanagar dist. crosses one lakh mark

MYSURU/hassan

12 April 2021 00:30 IST

Chamarajanagar district reached a significant milestone in the drive against COVID-19 with the vaccination coverage crossing one lakh population mark. The vaccination drive was launched on January 16 and it took almost three months to reach the one lakh mark clocked on Friday.

There are 2.97 lakh persons aged over 45 in the district, of which 1,96,530 are in the age group of 45-59. There are 1,00,470 people who are 60 years and above in the district. As on April 10, 1,01,586 persons in Chamarajanagar have been vaccinated, according to local authorities.

There are 60 Primary Health Centres across the district apart from community health centres at Santemarahalli, Beguru, and Kabballi where vaccination is administered. This is in addition to taluk hospitals at Kollegal, Yelandur, Gundlupet, and Chamarajanagar district hospital, the PHC and community health centres in the town.

The district administration has also opened 14 health sub-centres for vaccination. The drive has covered 10,601 health workers and 4,301 frontline workers. In all, 27,707 people in the age group of 45 to 59 and 58,977 people aged 60 years and above, have been covered so far.

Meanwhile, vaccination festival was launched on Sunday and will continue for four days. The vaccination centres were decorated with festoons and people arriving for the jab were received warmly. Health workers were addressed by Deputy Commissioner M.R. Ravi, who inaugurated the festival, and appreciated the work of frontline and health staff in the battle against COVID-19. He said vaccination centres have been opened in all the taluks and hobli centres and people should avail of the facility to get themselves inoculated.

A publicity campaign drive was also launched in Chamarajanagar town, which commenced from Chamarajeshwara temple on Sunday.

In Hassan

The number of active COVID-19 cases crossed 1,000 in Hassan district, with 167 fresh cases reported on Sunday. The total number of cases has increased to 30,572 in the district.

So far, 29,092 have recovered and 1,001 are under treatment. Among them, 12 are in ICU. So far, 479 people have died of the infection in the district. Among the fresh cases, the highest of 84 was reported in Hassan taluk, 28 in Channarayapatna, three in Alur, 11 in Arkalgud, 19 in Arsikere, six in Belur, seven in Holenarsipur, eight in Sakaleshpur, and one was from another district.