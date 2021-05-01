Karnataka

Vaccination camp for daily wagers, labourers

A vaccination camp was organised for the benefit of daily wagers and other labourers at Ambedkar Bhavan in Vidyaranyapuram in the city on Saturday.

The camp was organised a day after former MLA and Congress leader M.K. Somashekar carried out an awareness drive among labourers and daily wagers belonging to the backward classes, besides housemaids and pourakarmikas residing in Dharam Singh Colony, Devaraj Urs Colony, Vishveshwarnagar and Vidyaranyapuram.

A large number of people above the age of 45 turned up for the camp and received their vaccination.

