Vaccination at 65 centres in Mysuru from Oct. 20 to 22

All the 65 wards of the Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) will have a special drive of vaccination from October 20 to 22 to inoculate mainly those who are either delaying their second dose even after completing 84 days from their first dose or awaiting availability of vaccine.

The MCC has joined hands with the Department of Health and Family Welfare to organise the mega drive to maximise the vaccination coverage.

The MCC is putting in all its resources to help the department in vaccinating eligible people with the first and second doses in continuation of its fight against the pandemic which is gradually on the wane here.

“If the entire population is vaccinated, we could successfully fight the pandemic and stop its spread. People’s support and cooperation is key as the data says that many have completed 84 days and above from their first dose but are yet to get their second dose. We have been calling up such persons and requesting them to make use of the opportunity and stay protected,” said MCC Health Officer D.G. Nagaraj.

He told The Hindu that vaccination drives would be conducted at government schools, primary health centres, anganwadi centres, and hostels — once centre in each ward — and people could go to their nearest site to get the vaccination.

“Our social media network, pourakarmikas, and staff in the zonal offices are mobilising logistics so that the drive becomes successful with maximum vaccination coverage. We have called up the people and informed them about the drive. We have a sufficient number of doses available that could cover the first and second doses,” he said.

In view of schools reopening for classes I to V, it was important that parents were vaccinated. If the parents were yet to get their doses, they could make use of the drive, he said.