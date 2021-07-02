‘Vaccinating students should get priority’

Bengaluru Regional Commissioner and secretary in charge of Hassan Naveen Raj Singh has instructed the officers of Hassan district to ensure all students above the age of 18 years get vaccinated for COVID-19.

In a meeting with officers in Hassan on Friday, he said vaccinating students should be the top priority of the administration. Similarly, the staff members to be hired for SSLC examination duty would also be covered under the vaccination programme at the earliest, he said.

The officer said the test positivity rates in Arsikere and Arkalgud was higher compared to other taluks. The number of RT-PCR tests should be increased in the taluks, besides taking measures necessary to bring down the infections. The houses of patients should be identified with posters and the area should be declared a containment zone.

Mr. Singh also suggested exploring the possibilities of handing over oxygen concentrators for the needy against a refundable deposit of ₹5,000. The hospitals should ensure all the medicines necessary were available.

Holenarsipur MLA H.D. Revanna, who took part in the meeting through video conference, suggested the appointment of paediatricians in taluk hospitals.

Deputy Commissioner R. Girish and Superintendent of Police R.S rinivasa Gowda and others were present at the meeting.