Vacate quarters, striking staff told

08 April 2021

In yet another bid to dissuade transport employees from participating in the strike, NWKRTC authorities have issued notices to the striking employees asking them to immediately vacate the staff quarters allotted to them.

On Thursday, nearly 40 striking employees residing in staff quarters were issued notices asking them to return to duty or else vacate staff quarters.

Confirming the development, Divisional Controller of Hubballi Moffusil Division H. Ramanagoudar said that the staff quarters were provided to the employees to enable them to attend duties, especially during times of emergency. However, the behaviour of some employees residing in the staff quarters was in contravention of the set rules. Having got benefits from the corporation, these employees had failed to attend to their work and instead, had taken part in the agitation, he said.

Mr. Ramanagoudar said that NWKRTC had considered the actions of the striking employees very seriously and would take disciplinary action. If the employees failed to return to duty, then the corporation would not hesitate to dismiss such employees from service, he said.