Vacant posts in police band filled up after 15-year gap

After a gap of nearly 15 years, the vacant posts of musicians at the KARP Mounted Company in Mysuru city have been filled up with the appointment of 11 instrumentalists. The list of newly-appointed performers for the celebrated police band was announced on January 28.

The appointment for the posts in the music band was last made in 2007 and thereafter nearly posts fell vacant with no employment.

In a bid to strengthen the illustrious and popular band, a committee was constituted as directed by the government for filling up the vacant posts in the Carnatic Music Band and English Band. The final list of appointees was announced on January 28, a release from the office of the Commissioner of Police said here.

All 11 persons whose names figured in the final list have received the appointment orders, the Commissioner said.