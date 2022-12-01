Vacant posts in higher educational institutions will be filled in phases, says Ashwath Narayan

December 01, 2022 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Minister for Higher Education, IT, BT and Skill Development C.N. Ashwath Narayan has said that the State government will take all necessary steps to further strengthen the higher education sector and vacant posts in higher education institutions will be filled in a phased manner.

Speaking at an interaction session with teachers at Karnatak University in Dharwad on Wednesday, Dr. Ashwath Narayan said that a comprehensive Bill on the State’s higher education institutions will be tabled in the legislature session.

He said that the State is a pioneer in implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) as it has realised the significance of education and skill development for the country’s growth.

Referring to the vacant posts in various universities, the Minister said that steps will be taken to fill vacant posts in the universities across the State and a notification to that effect will be issued soon. He also clarified that there is no dearth of funds to provide facilities and to improve the quality of higher education in the State.

The Minister also emphasised the need for the alumni to give something back to their alma mater, which, he said, will go a long way in further strengthening the higher education sector.

On the proposed new Bill on higher education, he said that it will give more freedom to universities and reduce intervention of the government in the affairs of higher education institutions. The purpose is to decentralise power in issues related to academic and administration, he said and added that the draft Bill is being finalised.

Emphasising that the State government is committed to fulfilling the demands of the teaching and non teaching staff, he also urged them to work as a team and work in coordination with the government to further improving the education sector.

Dr. Ashwath Narayan defended the government’s decision to establish universities in every district and said that it has been taken based on the recommendations of the Knowledge Commission and experts.

Vice-Chancellor of Karnatak University K.B. Gudasi made the introductory remarks. Director of Higher Education S.M. Shivaprasad, Syndicate members Kalmesh Haveripet, S.C. Chikkanagoudra, Sudhindra Deshpande, Jayaprakash Badami, Prakash Raikar, Sandeep Budihal, Hamsaveni, Finance Officer Suresh, Registrar Krishnamurthy, the former MLC Arun Shahapur and others were present.