‘Vacant posts at SIMS to be filled soon’

B.Y. Raghavendra, Shivamogga MP, has said that the vacant posts at Shivamogga Institute of Medical Sciences (SIMS), a government medical college, and McGann Hospital attached to it would be filled at the earliest.

He was speaking at a meeting held on the premises of SIMS on Monday to review the functioning of the hospital.

Mr. Raghavendra told the meeting that as many as 133 posts of C grade employees vacant here would be filled on contract basis. He asked Gurupadappa, director of SIMS, to take measures to fill the vacant posts of radiologists at the earliest.

Referring to the fire mishap that damaged the paediatric ward here recently, he said that,the repair works at the ward should be completed at the earliest. He said that the State government has released ₹8 crore for the establishment of a mother and child care wing at the hospital and the work in this regard would commence shortly. The tenders for procurement of equipment for the wing would be floated soon, he said.

He also directed the college director to take measures for commencement of the work related to cardiac catheterization lab (cath lab) at the hospital for which the tender has already been floated.

Araga Jnanendra, Tirthahalli MLA; H. Halappa, Sagar MLA; Ayanur Manjunath and R. Prasanna Kumar, MLCs; and K.B. Sivakumar, Deputy Commissioner, attended the meeting.