Vacancies of Home Guards filled

February 20, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The authorities have selected 361 out of 620 applicants for Home Guards and filled up existing vacancies in the department.

Of the 620 applications, 381 were screened and found to be eligible for being Home Guards, of whom the names of 361 candidates were finalised for Mysuru district on Tuesday.

Kantharaj, commandant and one among those overseeing the selection, said the sanctioned strength for Mysuru district is 1,300, of which 361 posts were vacant. The selected Home Guards are eligible for deployment to help permanent government staff in various departments, including traffic police, RTO, jail etc., and are paid an honorarium.

There are three slabs – ₹360, ₹600, and ₹750 – depending on where the Home Guards are deployed and some of them find employment for almost six months in a year, he added.

Home Guards are an independent and uniformed body of volunteers and was constituted under the Karnataka Home Guards Act, 1962. The membership of the organisation is voluntary and is open to citizens from all walks of life and in the age group of 19 to 50, said Mr. Kantharaj.

Those selected as Home Guards receive basic and advanced training in civil defence, which enables them to be deployed for community services during emergencies or to assist the police during fairs, festivals, and conduct of elections. Additional SP Nandini, second-in-commandant Mahadesh, and others were present.

