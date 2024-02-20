GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vacancies of Home Guards filled

February 20, 2024 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The authorities have selected 361 out of 620 applicants for Home Guards and filled up existing vacancies in the department.

Of the 620 applications, 381 were screened and found to be eligible for being Home Guards, of whom the names of 361 candidates were finalised for Mysuru district on Tuesday.

Kantharaj, commandant and one among those overseeing the selection, said the sanctioned strength for Mysuru district is 1,300, of which 361 posts were vacant. The selected Home Guards are eligible for deployment to help permanent government staff in various departments, including traffic police, RTO, jail etc., and are paid an honorarium.

There are three slabs – ₹360, ₹600, and ₹750 – depending on where the Home Guards are deployed and some of them find employment for almost six months in a year, he added.

Home Guards are an independent and uniformed body of volunteers and was constituted under the Karnataka Home Guards Act, 1962. The membership of the organisation is voluntary and is open to citizens from all walks of life and in the age group of 19 to 50, said Mr. Kantharaj.

Those selected as Home Guards receive basic and advanced training in civil defence, which enables them to be deployed for community services during emergencies or to assist the police during fairs, festivals, and conduct of elections. Additional SP Nandini, second-in-commandant Mahadesh, and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.