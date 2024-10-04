Vacancies at govt. departments in Kalyana Karnataka will be filled shortly: CM

Reiterating his government’s commitment to the development of backward Kalyana Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said that his government has filled 79,000 of the 1,09,000 vacancies lying in different government departments across the region and the remaining vacancies would also be filled with fresh recruitments.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating Sindhanur Dasara festivities and flagging off the construction work to develop a 78.45-km road between Kalmala Junction in Raichur district and Ballari-Lingasugur road taken up at a cost of ₹1,695.85 crore at Sindhanur in Raichur district on Friday.

“Kalyana Karnataka got Special Status under Article 371(J) of the Constitution. The insertion of the article into the Constitution was possible because of the prolonged fight for it. Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge stood firmly with the movement and did everything in Parliament to get the special status to the region. We recently held a Cabinet meeting in Kalaburagi when the region was celebrating 10 years of Article 371(J) and approved for development works to be taken up at a cost of ₹1,1770 crore in the region,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said amid a cheering crowd.

Mr. Siddaramaiah added that he had allocated ₹3,000 crore to the Kalyana Karnataka Region Development Board (KKRDB) in the last Budget and increased the grants to ₹5,000 crore in the current year’s Budget.

“To eliminate regional imbalance and help Kalyana Karnataka to develop, we have, apart from allocating special grants, also filled 79,000 of the 1,09,000 vacancies lying at different government departments in the region. We will shortly fill the rest of the vacancies with fresh appointments. Such a rapid development in the region was possible because of Article 371(J) and we must be thankful to Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi who realised the long cherished dream of the people in Kalyana Karnataka,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

Sarcastically attacking BJP leaders for their bitter criticism of guarantee schemes, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “BJP leaders often make hue and cry that the government did not have enough money for development works as most of its resources are going to implement guarantee schemes. We have approved the development works worth ₹11,770 crore for Kalyana Karnataka. I have just inaugurated the road development project which is taken up at a cost of ₹1,695 crore. Let the BJP leaders say how it is possible”.

Festival of all

Terming Dasara as a festival of all and not something confined to the people of a specific religion or caste, Mr. Sidddaramaiah said that goddess Ambadevi was an incarnation of goddess Chamundeshwari and the Dasara is a festival of celebrating the people’s culture.

“Because of goddess Ambadevi and Chamundeshwari, we have received good rainfall this year. All the reservoirs, tanks and lakes are full to the brim. We are expecting a good yield in the agriculture,” Mr. Siddaramaiah said.

People’s leaders who had fought for Article 371(J) and 10 candidates who occupied major public positions by utilising the provisions of Article 371(J) were felicitated on the occasion.