V. Somanna inching closer to Congress?

December 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Bengaluru

Former Minister V. Somanna, who is apparently disappointed with the recent political developments in the Opposition BJP in Karnataka, seems to be inching closer to the Congress.

Sources in the Congress said that Mr. Somanna is expected to join the party and is likely to become its candidate for the Lok Sabha seat from Tumakuru constituency.

The Lingayat leader on Wednesday visited Sri Siddaganga Mutt in Tumakuru to participate in a function. He also met Home Minister G. Parameshwara and reportedly held discussions related to political developments in the district.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Parameshwara said: “Mr. Somanna has a bright political future. The party high command will decide on his entry to the Congress”.

Mr. Somanna has been sulking since he had been sidelined in the BJP after his defeat in two constituencies in the State Legislative Assembly elections. Mr. Somanna, who was elected to the Assembly from the Janata Dal, the Congress, and the BJP, since he made his debut in 1994, has been knocking the door of the Congress and already held a few rounds of talks with KPCC president and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar.

A few days ago, Mr. Somanna said he would announce his next political decision after December 7. The five-time MLA was keen to rejoin the Congress if the party assured him ticket. G.S. Basavaraj of BJP currently represents the constituency. He defeated former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda in the 2019 general elections.