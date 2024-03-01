V-P urges youth to be cautious about vested interests

March 01, 2024 09:20 pm | Updated 09:20 pm IST - Belagavi

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar said in Dharwad on Friday that some vested interests were creating anti-national narratives for narrow political gains.

“For petty political gains, some elements are propagating anti-national sentiments and trying to tarnish the image of the country. The youth of the country should be cautious about such elements and curb them,” he said while addressing students at IIT Dharwad. He was in the city to inaugurate some facilities.

“India is transforming in a big way and the entire world is looking at the country. For everyone, nation should be first. We should not compromise on the nation’s interests. We have to be proud of Bharat which is at present fifth largest economy in the world and which is going to be third largest in next couple of years,” he said.

The Vice-President said that in previous decades, corruption was playing a major role in recruitments but in the last decade, merit was being recognised and rewarded.

“The positive changes have turned the fortunes of the country and today India has emerged as the favourite destination for global investors,” he said.

“Nothing can stop India from becoming a super power by 2047. We celebrated our 75th Independence Day in 2022 and the Amrit Kal has begun. Now, the responsibility is on the youth to transform it into Gourav Kal by 2047,” he said.

The focus was on developing technology. A sum of ₹6,000 crore had been earmarked for quantum computing and ₹90,000 crore was reserved for Green Hydrogen Mission.

Th youth, who are the main stakeholders of the country, should utilise this opportunity and be part of this phenomenal growth. India had made path-breaking achievements in the digital sector. The International Monetary Fund was stunned by the progress of digitalisation. Last year, India contributed to 50% of global digital transactions. This could be achieved because of extending banking coverage to the unreached masses,” he said.

“A decade ago, 500 million people did not have any bank accounts. But today, over 100 crore people in India have bank accounts. Through DBT, over ₹3 lakh crore funds were released directly to the accounts of 11 crore farmers. Not even a single paise of corruption was found. This is a remarkable achievement,” he said.

The Vice-President said India was focused on running all government offices through solar power and this mega project was expected to be completed by 2025. The solar power generating capacity had surged by 25 times and today, the country was generating 72,000 mw solar energy, he added.

“The country is becoming Atma Nirbhar to the extent that India was exporting defence materials which hitherto were being imported. Every day there has been one or the other significant achievement,” he said.

“You are privileged to get into premier institution like IIT and you have the responsibility of paying back to society and the institution, he remarked.

